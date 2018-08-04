Rangers' Rougned Odor: Continues renaissance Friday
Odor went 2-for-5 with a grand-slam home run and two runs scored in Friday's 11-3 win over Baltimore.
Odor will not want to see the Orioles leave town. He's gone 3-for-6 with five walks, two homers and seven RBI in the first two games of the series. But it isn't only the Birds feeling the thunder of Odor's bat. Since the All-Star break, the second baseman is hitting .404 (21-for-52) with six home runs, 14 RBI and 17 runs over 13 games.
