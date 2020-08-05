The Rangers are hoping Odor (oblique) can return by Thursday or Friday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Odor, who sat out the previous two games, hit in the cage and threw Tuesday but is still sore. Texas manager Chris Woodward doesn't want to rush him back and is reticent to add him to the injured list. "If we feel he can't play for the next week or so, we will do it. But if he can play at the end of this series or the beginning of the next series, I think we hold off," Woodward said about adding Odor to the IL. Nick Solak has been filling in at second base.