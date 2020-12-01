Odor will move to a utility role if Nick Solak beats him out for the second base job this spring, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The only thing standing in Solak's way is proving he can handle the keystone defensively. Odor has hit .205 or worse in three of the last four seasons, and it seems like the Rangers have run out of patience in the sense that he will no longer be given playing time based on reputation alone. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was announced as the team's starting shortstop Tuesday as well, so Elvis Andrus will also be occupying a utility role. If Solak wins the everyday job at second base, Odor could see time at third base until prospect Josh Jung gets the call.