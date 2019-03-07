Rangers' Rougned Odor: Cracks another homer

Odor went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Wednesday against the Giants.

Odor jumped on a Chris Stratton offering in the first inning Wednesday to put the Rangers up 1-0 early. All four of his hits this spring (through 14 at-bats) have gone for extra bases, including a trio of homers and a double.

