Rangers' Rougned Odor: Cracks fifth home run

Odor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Tigers.

Odor took Mike Fiers deep in the sixth inning for his fifth home run of the season. While his numbers remain severely underwhelming, he now has three home runs in his past 10 games and four since June 20. He's also recorded 10 hits in his last 37 at-bats, though he has also struck out 11 times. While it's too early to expect big things from Odor in the second half, this has been the most promising stretch of his season.

More News
Our Latest Stories