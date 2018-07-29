Rangers' Rougned Odor: Cranks two homers against Astros

Odor went 5-for-5 with a double, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Astros.

One of the homers was an inside-the-park job after George Springer misjudged a rocket to right-center field, but it still counts. Odor has put together a huge July, hitting .373 (28-for-75) over 21 games with five of his nine homers on the year, but given his awful 2017 and rough start to 2018, it's fair to wonder how long he'll be able to keep this resurgence going.