Rangers' Rougned Odor: Crushes 30th homer Wednesday
Odor went 1-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Mariners.
The blast was his 30th of the year, capping a seven-run fourth inning that fueled the Rangers' win and brought them to 2.5 games back of the Twins for the second wild-card spot in the AL. Odor hasn't had a multi-hit performance since Sept. 8, going a brutal 4-for-33 (.121) over his last 11 games, but at least three of his four hits during that stretch have gone for extra bases (one double and two homers).
