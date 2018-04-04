Rangers' Rougned Odor: Day off Wednesday
Odor is not in the lineup Wednesday against Oakland.
Odor will head to the bench after starting the Rangers' first six games of the regular season. During that span, he's just 3-for-20 with three RBI, two walks and five strikeouts. In his place, Jurickson Profar draws a start at the keystone.
