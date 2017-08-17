Rangers' Rougned Odor: Delivers another multi-hit performance
Odor went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 12-6 win over the Tigers.
Odor has reached base at least twice in each of the past four games, a welcome development for fantasy owners after the second baseman had logged an .094 on-base percentage over his prior nine contests. The 23-year-old has had brief offensive surges at various points throughout the season only to see his production crater just as quickly, so despite his recent success, Odor probably can't be counted on to keep sizzling at the plate over the final six-plus weeks of the campaign.
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Fills up box score Monday
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Records two hits Sunday
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Held out of lineup Wednesday
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Stuck in slump again
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Power surge continues Tuesday
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Supplies 23rd home run of season
