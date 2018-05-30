Rangers' Rougned Odor: Delivers big hit Tuesday
Odor went 1-for-5 with a bases-clearing double in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Mariners.
Odor has climbed out of his sub-.200 purgatory with an 8-for-22 stretch over his last six games to raise his season average to .214. That includes three multi-hit efforts and Tuesday's improbable three-run double, which came on a two-strike count, a situation in which Odor had hit .022 (1-for-47) prior to Tuesday. Odor stayed back on a 2-2 slider and delivered an opposite-field hit instead of swinging hard at a pitch regardless of location. It's a small step, one that hopefully reinforces the work he's been putting in to change his approach. "He's been working on it and he's been playing a lot better," manager Jeff Banister told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "It goes a long way to helping his confidence. A belief system is the key."
