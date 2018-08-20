Rangers' Rougned Odor: Delivers decisive blow

Odor went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Odor delivered a first-inning, run-scoring single then bailed out starter Yovani Gallardo with a three-run homer in the seventh. It was his first home run in 11 games, but he's been an impact hitter even without leaving the yard, slashing .310/.362/.429 during that run. He raised his season OPS to .838, nearly 200 points higher than last season, and ranks fourth in that category among second basemen.

