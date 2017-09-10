Play

Rangers' Rougned Odor: Diagnosed with ankle sprain

Odor suffered a "mild" left ankle sprain Sunday, and X-rays were negative. He'll be re-evaluated Monday.

It looks as if he's dodged a significant injury, but Odor probably will need time to rest. Fantasy players in weekly lineups may have enough information to decide whether to start him if his medical news is publicized soon enough.

