Rangers' Rougned Odor: Doing agility drills

Odor (hamstring) worked on agility drills Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Odor went down with a strained hamstring two weeks ago and is already eligible to be activated from the disabled list, though he doesn't seem to be on the brink of a return. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will remain the starter at second base while Odor is unavailable.

