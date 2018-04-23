Rangers' Rougned Odor: Doing agility drills
Odor (hamstring) worked on agility drills Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Odor went down with a strained hamstring two weeks ago and is already eligible to be activated from the disabled list, though he doesn't seem to be on the brink of a return. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will remain the starter at second base while Odor is unavailable.
More News
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hasn't resumed running•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Lands on disabled list with hamstring strain•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Undergoing MRI•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Expected to miss time•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Strains hamstring Monday•
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...