Rangers' Rougned Odor: Doubles twice, homers in win
Odor went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Orioles.
Odor capped off a six-run first inning with a three-run shot off Aaron Brooks. Manager Chris Woodward recently made it clear that Odor would have to show improvement with his approach in order to secure an everyday job for 2020. Odor has responded well so far, going 8-for-22 with six extra-base hits and five strikeouts in his first six games of September.
