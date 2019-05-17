Rangers' Rougned Odor: Drives in four

Odor went 3-for-5 with two home runs, one walk, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Royals.

Odor hit his home runs in each of the final two frames, the first off Ian Kennedy and second against Chris Owings. He now has five home runs on the season, four of which have come since May 5. While he continues to strike out a prolific rate -- he's whiffed 16 times in 46 at-bats this month -- his average has increased from .122 to .167 in his past ten games.