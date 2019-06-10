Rangers' Rougned Odor: Drives in three runs

Odor went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-8 loss to Oakland.

It was Odor's second three-hit performance of the season, last doing so on May 16. Even with the big day Sunday, the 25-year-old owns an unsightly .177/.246/.333 slash line across 204 plate appearances.

