Rangers' Rougned Odor: Dropped to sixth in order
Odor batted sixth in the order Saturday and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a 5-1 loss to the Angels.
Odor had hit second over the first eight games before getting dropped to sixth. He entered Saturday's game having struck out seven times over the previous 13 at-bats.
