Rangers' Rougned Odor: Elevated in order

Odor batted second in the order and went 1-for-5 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Odor opened the season as the No. 2 hitter but was dropped to the lower third in early May with a .122 batting average. He's had a renaissance since the All-Star break, posting a slash line of .265/.280/.633 in the 13 games leading up to Friday's game.