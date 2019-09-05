Rangers' Rougned Odor: Ends power drought

Odor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Despite the fact that the Yankees were using a bullpen day instead of a traditional starter, they still took a shutout into the ninth inning until Odor spoiled it. It was the 25-year-old's first long ball since Aug. 12, and his .113/.232/.155 slash line in the 21 games between homers goes a long way towards explaining why Odor isn't guaranteed a starting job in 2020.

