Rangers' Rougned Odor: Endures rough spring

Odor went 11-for-57 (.193 average) with 17 strikeouts and five walks during 20 appearances in the Cactus League.

The ugly numbers aren't a reassuring sign after Odor hit just .204/.252/.397 across 651 plate appearances in 2017, netting him a 61 wRC+ that made him the worst qualified hitter in baseball. Odor was far better from a fantasy standpoint thanks to his 30 home runs and 15 stolen bases, but it's worth wondering if he'll face a shorter leash on an everyday role this season if he fails to make notable progress with his batting line. Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that manager Jeff Banister recently dismissed the notion of anyone other than Odor seeing regular time at the keystone this season, so at least for the time being, Jurickson Profar shouldn't be viewed as an immediate threat to Odor's full-time gig.