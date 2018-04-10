Rangers' Rougned Odor: Expected to miss time

Manager Jeff Banister thinks Odor (hamstring) is expected to miss some time, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers are withholding any comment as to whether Odor will require a stay on the disabled list, but the fact that it's being contemplated is not a good sign. Minor League infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who is on the 40-man roster, was pulled from his game at Triple-A Round Rock as a precaution shortly after Odor's injury. In the meantime, Jurickson Profar is expected to start at second base until Odor is ready to play.