Rangers' Rougned Odor: Extends hit streak in loss

Odor went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, a stolen base and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Odor extended his hitting streak to seven games, going 12-for-27 with two walks and four stolen bases during the run. The free-swinging second baseman has exhibited an improved approach at the plate, posting a slash line of .298/.386/.477 since June 1. As a result, manager Jeff Banister has gradually moved him up in the batting order to the point where he's hit out of the two-hole the last five games. That means more plate appearances per game for Odor, whose average is up to .260 and on-base percentage is at career-high .334 clip. The flipside of this improvement has been a decrease in power; after hitting 63 home runs the last two seasons, Odor has just seven homers through 73 games in 2018.