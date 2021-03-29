Odor will not be on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Odor hasn't yet been officially designated for assignment, but that transaction is expected to come soon. The Rangers don't intend to send him to the minor leagues and will instead release him if they can't find a trade partner. It's quite the fall from grace for the 27-year-old, who has three 30-homer seasons under his belt but who has also hit just .197/.268/.433 over the last two years. It's possible he sticks somewhere as a reclamation project, but it would be a surprise if another team views him as an everyday player. Nick Solak will be the Rangers' primary second baseman this season, while Brock Holt and Charlie Culberson line up as the top options at the hot corner.