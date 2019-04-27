Rangers' Rougned Odor: Fans four times in return

Odor went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners.

Odor returned to the lineup after being activated off the injured list Friday. The scuffling second baseman is just 2-for-29 with 15 strikeouts over the last eight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories