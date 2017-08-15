Rangers' Rougned Odor: Fills up box score Monday
Odor went 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and three runs in Monday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.
The run, hit and steal totals all tied season highs for Odor, who has reached base five times in the last two games alone. That won't completely absolve Odor from his deep struggles prior to that, as he's still hitting a pathetic .205/.222/.318 in August in spite of his strong production of late.
