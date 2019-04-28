Rangers' Rougned Odor: Finally hits first homer

Odor went 1-for-4 with two walks, a home run and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Mariners.

He took Mike Leake yard in the second inning for his first homer of 2019. Odor entered Saturday's game fresh off an 0-for-5, four-strikeout showing in his return from the injured list, and with just a pair of doubles in 52 plate appearances for the season. The skills are trending in the wrong direction, but Odor should play close to every day for the foreseeable future now that he's turned the page on the knee injury.