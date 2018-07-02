Rangers' Rougned Odor: Goes 3-for-3 against White Sox

Odor went 3-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in the Rangers' 10-5 loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

It's been a difficult season at the plate thus far for the 24-year-old second baseman, who is still sporting an anemic .241/.316/.361 slash line following this three-hit effort. However, his bat has been showing signs of life in recent weeks, and he's now hit safely in eight of his last 10 games. He's been chipping in on the basepaths lately as well, with three of his four steals on the season coming in the last six games. He still can't be deemed fully resurrected to his 2016 form when he posted a .798 OPS, but hopefully Odor can parlay this recent stretch into some more positive momentum going forward.