Rangers' Rougned Odor: Goes yard again

Odor went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

His second-inning shot off Miles Mikolas was the big blow in a seven-run frame that chased the St. Louis starter from the game. Odor carries a weak .170/.244/.366 slash line through 29 games with six homers and 17 RBI, but half of his long balls have come in the last two contests.

