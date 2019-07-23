Rangers' Rougned Odor: Goes yard in loss

Odor went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and scored a second run in Monday's 7-3 loss to Seattle.

The homer was Odor's 15th, which is nice production from a middle infielder, but the rest of his work is killing fantasy teams. Just when it seems Odor's putting it together, he goes into a mini slump. The three hits Monday leaves his batting average at .196, putting him in position to reach .200 for the first time since April 3.

