Rangers' Rougned Odor: Grand slam as 30th homer

Odor went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a two-RBI double, a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Yankees.

Odor recorded both his 30th homer and 30th double of the season, and drove in six of the Rangers' nine runs in the game. The second baseman is slashing only .204/.281/.439 this year, but he's tallied a career-high 93 RBI and added 76 runs scored while stealing 11 bases in 20 tries.