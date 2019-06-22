Rangers' Rougned Odor: Handed day off
Odor is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Logan Forsythe will handle duties at second base while Odor heads to the bench after starting each of the past 17 games. Odor came through with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 loss, but he's still slashing a lowly .200/.286/.387 so far in June. That actually counts as an improvement from his season-long line, which sits at .174/.249/.348. With Odor showing few signs of meaningful improvement, manager Chris Woodward could decide to at least temporarily pull the plug on the 25-year-old as an everyday player.
