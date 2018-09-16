Rangers' Rougned Odor: Handling leadoff role

Odor will start at second base and bat leadoff Sunday against the Padres.

Three of the Rangers' preferred candidates for the leadoff role -- Shin-Soo Choo, Delino DeShields and Elvis Andrus -- are all out of the lineup, so Odor will handle those honors in the series finale. Though not the most patient of hitters, Odor has at least made strides on that front in 2018, with his 8.4 percent walk rate representing a career best by more than three points. While he remains active on the basepaths, Odor's efficiency has plummeted, as he's needed 23 attempts to nab 11 steals.