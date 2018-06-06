Rangers' Rougned Odor: Has another multi-hit game

Odor went 2-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Athletics.

Odor's multi-hit game was his fifth in the last 11 games, a stretch in which he's batted .316 (12-for-38) and raised his average to a season-high .222. There's still a long way to go for Odor to be fantasy friendly -- his power numbers are way down -- but we have to take a longer term view. Improvement may come gradually and starts with baby steps.

More News
Our Latest Stories