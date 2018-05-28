Rangers' Rougned Odor: Has multiple hits Sunday

Odor went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Royals.

This was Odor's second multi-hit game in the last three and just the fourth all season. His 4-for-11 stretch over those three games pushed his season average up to .200, its highest point since April 9.

