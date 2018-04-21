Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hasn't resumed running

Odor (hamstring) has not yet returned to running, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Odor suffered the hamstring strain April 9 and the Rangers initially expected him to miss at least three weeks. An April return seems extremely unlikely for the 24-year-old given his lack of progression, leaving Isiah Kiner-Falefa to fill in at second base with Jurickson Profar at shortstop for Elvis Andrus (elbow).