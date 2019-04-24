Rangers' Rougned Odor: Headed out for rehab assignment

Odor (knee) will join Triple-A Nashville on a rehabilitation assignment for a pair of games beginning Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

If all goes according to plan, Odor could rejoin the Rangers lineup Friday against the Mariners. Odor had been scuffling prior to his injury, batting just .167 over 42 at-bats. His goal is to get back to what he was doing during spring training when he hit .318 with a .388 on-base percentage.