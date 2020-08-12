site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Odor is not in Wednesday's lineup against Seattle, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Odor is hitting just .116 with a 3:17 BB:K through 12 games this season, so he'll move to the bench for Thursday's series finale as Derek Dietrich picks up a start at the keystone in his place.
