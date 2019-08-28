Rangers' Rougned Odor: Heads to bench amidst slump

Odor is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.

Odor has just two hits in his past 10 appearances (36 at-bats), so he'll give way to Nick Solak at second base against lefty Patrick Sandoval. The infielder could continue to cede starts to Solak down the stretch if his offensive struggles continue.

