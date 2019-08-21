Rangers' Rougned Odor: Heads to bench

Odor is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.

Odor will head to the bench for just the second time since the All-Star break as rookie Nick Solak, who was summoned from the minors earlier in the week, picks up a start at the keystone in his stead. Seeing as Odor is hitting just .179 through 19 games this month, he may continue to lose out on some starts to Solak down the stretch.