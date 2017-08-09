Rangers' Rougned Odor: Held out of lineup Wednesday

Odor is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

A hitless performance in the series opener Tuesday leaves Odor with a 2-for-22 mark at the plate over his last six contests, so manager Jeff Banister will give the second baseman a day off to rest and clear his head. Odor appeared to be in some pain after fouling a ball of his foot during one of his at-bats Tuesday, but Banister reiterated that the 23-year-old is feeling fine and is being held out of the lineup strictly for maintenance purposes, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. Drew Robinson will cover the keystone in Odor's stead.