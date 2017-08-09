Rangers' Rougned Odor: Held out of lineup Wednesday
Odor is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
A hitless performance in the series opener Tuesday leaves Odor with a 2-for-22 mark at the plate over his last six contests, so manager Jeff Banister will give the second baseman a day off to rest and clear his head. Odor appeared to be in some pain after fouling a ball of his foot during one of his at-bats Tuesday, but Banister reiterated that the 23-year-old is feeling fine and is being held out of the lineup strictly for maintenance purposes, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. Drew Robinson will cover the keystone in Odor's stead.
More News
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Stuck in slump again•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Power surge continues Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Supplies 23rd home run of season•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hits two long balls in garbage time•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Pounds out two hits Saturday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Socks 20th homer of 2017•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...