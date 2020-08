Odor (oblique) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Odor did not have a triumphant return to the lineup after missing a week with right oblique tightness. The 26-year-old is hitting .107 with 12 strikeouts in 32 plate appearances this season. Odor may need a couple more games as the designated hitter before returning to his usual second base assignment on defense.