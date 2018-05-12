Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hitless in return

Odor went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's 1-0 win over the Astros.

Odor returned to the Rangers' lineup after missing 27 games while on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury. He jumped right back into the fire, facing Houston right-hander Justin Verlander, against whom Odor had just one hit in 19 at-bats prior to Friday. Odor told Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News that the hamstring is "100 percent" and expects no limitations going forward.