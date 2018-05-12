Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hitless in return
Odor went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's 1-0 win over the Astros.
Odor returned to the Rangers' lineup after missing 27 games while on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury. He jumped right back into the fire, facing Houston right-hander Justin Verlander, against whom Odor had just one hit in 19 at-bats prior to Friday. Odor told Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News that the hamstring is "100 percent" and expects no limitations going forward.
More News
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Activated from DL; in Friday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Another rehab game on tap Thursday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Plays third rehab game•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Rehab assignment will continue•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Taking grounders Monday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Will begin rehab stint Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.