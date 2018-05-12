Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hitless in return

Odor went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's 1-0 win over the Astros.

Odor returned to the Rangers' lineup after missing 27 games while on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury. He jumped right back into the fire, facing Houston right-hander Justin Verlander, against whom Odor had just one hit in 19 at-bats prior to Friday. Odor told Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News that the hamstring is "100 percent" and expects no limitations going forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories