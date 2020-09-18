site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hits bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 18, 2020
at
6:03 pm ET 1 min read
Odor is not starting Friday against the Angels.
Odor sits after starting eight of the last nine games. He hit just .19 over that stretch, though his three homers helped him to a respectable .769 OPS, dragging his season-long mark up to .559. Nick Solak will be the second baseman Friday.
