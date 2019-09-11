Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hits double figures in steals

Odor went hitless in two at-bats but walked twice and stole two bases Tuesday in the Rangers' 5-3 loss to the Rays in 11 innings.

The pair of steals brings Odor's total up to 10 for the season, marking the fourth straight year in which he's hit double figures in the category. Odor's running hasn't come with much efficiency -- he's been thrown out eight times -- but his contributions in that area have been welcome with stolen bases becoming more and more rare in today's game.