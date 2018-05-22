Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hits first homer

Odor went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 10-5 loss to the Yankees.

Odor, who has belted 63 homers over the past two years, hit his first of the 2018 season Monday. It's been a second straight year of decline for the second baseman, who's hitting .174 with a .101 ISO through 21 games. He can fall back on the hamstring injury that cost him a month, but Odor wasn't doing much prior to his stint on the disabled list. While Odor's not the lone slumping hitter on the roster, the Rangers were hoping for a run producer in the middle of the order, not a rally killer in the lower third.