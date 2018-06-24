Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hits in sixth straight

Odor went 1-for-3, extending his hitting streak to six games in Sunday's loss to the Twins.

Odor extended his hitting streak with a seventh-inning bunt single and is hitting .304 (7-for-23) during his longest such streak of the season. In addition to the hitting streak, Odor has now reached base safely in 12 straight. That bears out in a .365 on-base percentage for the month of June -- his best month in that category since June 2015.