Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hits in sixth straight
Odor went 1-for-3, extending his hitting streak to six games in Sunday's loss to the Twins.
Odor extended his hitting streak with a seventh-inning bunt single and is hitting .304 (7-for-23) during his longest such streak of the season. In addition to the hitting streak, Odor has now reached base safely in 12 straight. That bears out in a .365 on-base percentage for the month of June -- his best month in that category since June 2015.
More News
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: May have been benched•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Scratched from lineup Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Job not under immediate threat•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Another multi-hit game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...