Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hits two long balls in garbage time
Odor went 3-for-4 with a pair of homers and five RBI in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Orioles.
Odor put on quite the show in garbage time, launching both of his home runs in the final four innings after Baltimore had raced out to a 10-2 lead. They all count the same for fantasy purposes, so Odor's owners will take his second multi-homer effort in the past seven games any way they can get it. The second baseman also picked up two RBI on a fourth-inning single back when the game was competitive.
