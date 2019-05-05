Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hitting sixth versus right-hander
Odor will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Blue Jays, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Odor was deployed as the No. 6 hitter Saturday and back on April 6 versus the Angels, but the Rangers were facing left-handed starting pitchers in both of those contests. With right-hander Clay Buchholz on the hill for Toronto in the series finale, it looks like Odor may have lost out on his role as the Rangers' primary No. 2 batter. Given that Odor has struck out 16 times while managing only two hits in 32 at-bats since returning from the injured list April 26, it's hardly a surprise that he's been moved down in the order.
