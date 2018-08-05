Rangers' Rougned Odor: Homers again
Odor went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Orioles.
Odor took southpaw Paul Fry deep in the eighth inning to record his 13th home run of the season. He has been incredibly productive at the plate across his last seven games, smashing six home runs while driving in and scoring 11 runs. He's among the hottest hitters in the league, and is illustrating the potential to carry teams at the most crucial point of the season.
