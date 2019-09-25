Rangers' Rougned Odor: Homers in loss

Odor went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a second run scored in Tuesday's 12-10 loss to the Red Sox.

Odor popped his 28th homer during a game in which the Rangers played catch-up all night after going down by four runs in the top of the first inning. The second baseman, who continues to flirt with a .200 batting average, has picked the right time for his best hitting month. Odor's .954 OPS during September marks his best month and leaves a positive impression as the Rangers evaluate him for an everyday job in 2020.